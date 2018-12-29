TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) One person had to be taken to the hospital after crashing into an overpass pillar earlier this morning on Interstate 84 west of Jerome. At around 5:43 a.m., Norma Ortiz, age 23, of Wendell, was driving a Toyota pickup east when she lost control, went off the road and hit a pillar on the overpass at 300 W, according to Idaho State Police. Ortiz was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. ISP says she was wearing a seatbelt. Parts of the interstate were blocked for about two hours. The Jerome and Gooding county sheriff's offices, Jerome Police and Jerome Rural Fire assisted ISP with the crash. Idaho 511 website reported snow covered roads earlier this morning.