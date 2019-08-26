We’re Holding Your Chicken Hostage At The Radio Station

This isn’t the first time we’ve had visiting birds at radio ranch. There have been previous chickens, a peacock and even a turkey took up residence. A neighbor telephoned animal control and an officer took away the turkey. Who knows, maybe it ended up on a dinner table. It was domesticated and was eventually going to dinner.

The peacock stayed a few weeks and then vanished. Two previous chickens were friendly. They would follow around the staff. One morning I walked outside and spotted the sales manager taking a call on her phone. A chicken was standing beside her. Of the two previous chickens, one was mauled by a loose dog. The other ended up on a farm in Buhl.

The latest, and we think it’s a rooster, showed up roughly a week ago. It’s a bit more restless. It runs when approached and it’s noisy.

This morning I was feeding the barn cats when I suddenly heard the crowing. It was just before 5:30 and I didn’t see the fowl tempered beast perched atop an old cabinet. The sudden cry centered my attention!

My impression is this bird is territorial. We’ve got territory issues with one male cat and the neighbor’s perpetually pregnant cat also considers the radio station and grounds her private estate.

Please keep your pregnant cats at home. Better yet, get them fixed. And you can claim the chicken anytime you like.

Someone in the neighborhood probably believes the birds are being eaten by foxes or coyotes. Instead one is waking the people next door and feasting on cat food.

As Groucho Marx once said, "I've got a brother who thinks he's a chicken. We haven't told him otherwise because, frankly, we need the eggs!"