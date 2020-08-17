WEST MAGIC, Idaho (KLIX)-A West Magic man is behind bars facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge for an altercation with his landlord.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, 56-year-old Larry Finstad was charged Sunday with aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia after the altercation at West Magic at around 8:41 a.m.

According to court documents, the female landlord had wanted Finstad to move out of a camp trailer he had been renting on her property because he had been smoking in it. Deputies say a verbal argument turned into a physical one when Finstad allegedly grabbed a pair of six-inch scissors and attempted to strike the woman with them. She backed away and Finstad grabbed her and knocked her to the ground. The woman was able to get away.

According to the sheriff's office the woman refused medical treatment. While speaking with Finstad a deputy noticed a metal marijuana pipe in his residence.