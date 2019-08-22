What You Actually Learn In Twin Falls Drivers Ed
When you are finally old enough to drive a car it is like a right of passage. It can be a little intimidating but that is why teens take drivers education. It is a great way to start honing those skills as a teenager. But, based on some things I think this list is what really is being taught in Twin Falls drivers ed.
Twin Falls drivers are an interesting group. You pretty much never know what you are going to get but here are some pretty common things you will come across.
Speed Limits Are A Suggestion
Apparently it is taught around here that speed limits are a suggestion. People either drive 10 to 15 miles under the speed limit or 10 to 15 miles over. No consistency there.
Red Lights Mean "Just One More"
You see that red light right there? Yea, that means one, maybe two more cars are allowed to drive through the intersection. It really isn't red, it is more of an orange at the beginning. That means you can squeeze through.
Left 12 Car Lengths Between Cars While Turning
You can never be too careful when making a turn on a green arrow. Make sure you and maybe one other vehicle can get through the intersection. You need to leave 12 car lengths between you and the car in front of you. Anything closer lets too many cars go through.
Blinkers Are Optional
You don't really need to tell anyone which direction you are going or if you plan on merging. Just go for it. It's their fault they are where you want to be.
Don't Brake Until Last Minute
This is especially true if there is snow and ice on the ground. Slam on your breaks last minute to make the turn you need or to avoid an accident.