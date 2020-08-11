Whatever You Drink From Likely Came From China

What isn’t made in China? I put my two work water bottles and a coffee cup on my desk. The plastic water bottle is from Malaysia. The metal thermos bottle and the Black Rifle coffee mug are both from China. In the event of war, we would face shortages of thousands of goods. Not just from China but other Asian nations, such as Malaysia, because the entire Pacific would be a battle zone.

The coffee cup was a gift from some listeners. It came with a bag of delicious coffee. Black Rifle Coffee Company is owned by patriots and works for patriotic causes. There simply aren’t many other places aside from China where you can purchase large numbers of mugs.

The metal thermos I bought at a 50 percent discount. After a few washings the sticky label on the bottom came off and I could clearly read the MADE IN CHINA writing.

Some years ago I was hosting a radio show in Southern Delaware, which at one time was among the biggest peach producing places anywhere on earth. One afternoon the General Manager walked up to my desk and placed a can of peaches on my desk. “Read the label,” he offered. I did. “Product of China” was clearly written on one side.

In 2004, I did a studio interview with the author of a book called the Colombo Bay. It was about his experience aboard a cargo ship in 2001. He described a sight on Chinese rivers akin to the traffic backups you see on a Los Angeles freeway. Ships are backed up one after another and headed out to sea with goods for the world. Or they were almost 20 years ago. It’s even busier today. The Chinese ate our lunch while we slept.