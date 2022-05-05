What’s The One Thing Idaho Camper Owners Don’t Allow Inside?

My wife and I recently bought a travel trailer for our two kids to enjoy while road tripping. We both quickly came to the same consensus that there is one action that is forbidden inside the trailer unless the circumstances are dire, and I think it's every recreational vehicle owner's biggest dilemma they face.

Three weeks ago we bought a gently-used, 19-foot, Wildwood Extra Light trailer. We have tested the electrical, decorated the inside to our liking, purchased needed supplies for it, and are taking it out on its maiden voyage (under our ownership) soon to a local river. We decided after much research that the toilet is going to be completely off-limits, not just for friends and relatives, but for ourselves too. Obviously, if one of our kids HAD to go bad enough, well then, we'd cross that bridge when we got there.

Our travel plan with the trailer is to choose spots to stay overnight that have public restrooms nearby. You can find spots to boondock that offer these types of amenities throughout the country. I'm not really a fan of RV park situations where I have a small amount of room to back the trailer into and have to share space with a bunch of strangers. I'd rather pull off the road, find a pretty spot surrounded by trees or one that offers a lake or river view, and unhitch.

Many camper owners will not let anyone--under any circumstances--use their toilets. I would rather not deal with the possibility of clogs, the nasty emptying process, limited space, or the chance someone might break the toilet.

Here's my question for Idaho camper owners. What is the number one thing that is off-limits in your trailer / RV?

