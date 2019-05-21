Who’d Have Thought Legalized Marijuana Would Cause More Crashes!

Gosh, here’s something we didn’t see coming! Legalized recreational marijuana leads to more car accidents. How come nobody had an inkling about such a danger? You would think making it legal would simply just ratify what’s already been going on when people drive.

They told us they were already smoking behind the wheel and the number wouldn’t increase

Or so the argument was among the libertarians pining to legally light up. They told us they were already smoking behind the wheel and the number wouldn’t increase once the sacrament was enshrined by law.

You can read more about the link between crashes and legalization by clicking here .

The increase wasn’t insignificant. Ten percent can be considered a big spike. A doctor is quoted in the research out of Colorado. He suggests “enhancing the accessibility of cannabis” may play a pivotal role in increased accidents. I think the guy quoted is the Simpsons character who wears the thick glasses and white lab coat. Stating the obvious in 10 gallon words.

Once again, you’ll have the local libertarians yammering about Reefer Madness and they’ll ignore actual evidence . Just remember, denial is one of the stages to recovery.