Why Are Californians so Insufferable?

Maybe it’s because they just seem so arrogant. When I talk about Californians on-air the telephones ring.

The responses aren’t very pleasant. Coloradans don’t get the same treatment. Oregonians also don’t inspire an emotional reaction and, yet. Many of the newcomers from those states are probably even more difficult to stomach.

A writer at the Idaho Statesman is attempting to get to the bottom of the visceral response. Maybe Californians are just insensitive. Or they’re trying to be helpful when nobody is asking for advice.

Being a child of Appalachia I know the feeling. When I was in high school some city boys moved to my hometown from a much larger community. On a field trip one of them explained we couldn’t qualify as civilized because my hometown didn’t even have a McDonald’s.

He considered a burger chain high culture. Did I mention he was from Buffalo?

If things are so much better elsewhere than why come here?