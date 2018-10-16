Why Does it Appear I Hit Most Lights Red?

I don’t know anyone who enjoys heavy traffic. Nor stopping every block for a red light.

More cars, more pedestrians and more construction.

When I’m driving to work early mornings I don’t see much in the way of traffic and most mornings stop at only 3 lights (I count).

On a couple of rare instances I’ve caught every light green, although. Repeat the word, rare.

Matters are worse when I’m driving in Boise. More cars, more pedestrians and more construction. These things and the time of day all play a role in traffic flow.

I came across this link from the website of a well-known eastern newspaper. Different culture but drivers still have the same gripes about stoplights.