Widening Project Between Burley and Declo To Start Soon

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers will soon encounter a multi-phased construction project between Burley and Declo beginning next week that will result in a safer roadway.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced the starting phase for the widening project on State Highway 81 between the two communities will start Feb. 10 as crews will begin replacing box culverts and add irrigation structures in multiple areas. Initial pipework will happen throughout February and March with more work ramping up in the warmer months of spring.

Once the project is completed the result will be safer travel on the highway, according to ITD. Speeds will be reduced in work areas with width restrictions. ITD said drivers will encounter lane reductions and are encouraged to find other ways around the construction if they can.