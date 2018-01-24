Will It Still Be Idaho When Most Of California Is Here?

More Californians are coming to Idaho.

site of the fabled State of Jefferson, many would like to break away from the Golden State

No shock, Sherlock! They’ll be coming from the more rural outposts. Both city and country dwellers are making more rumblings about secession. The urbanites in some cases want to leave the United States. In Northern California, site of the fabled State of Jefferson, many would like to break away from the Golden State.

High Country News, as you can see at this link , features some members of the Jefferson effort, especially one family’s efforts to live apart from the more coastal and urban south.

Now, however, the family despairs. The writer says the family is now looking at relocating to Boise or Idaho Falls. I don’t begrudge people looking to be free but will they eventually find more liberty in here? I guess Tom Joad has reached a breaking point.