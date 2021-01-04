Winter Canal Projects Begin in Gooding County

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-Work is set to start this winter on two canal culverts under a highway in Gooding County.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced work will start this month on one of the old canal structures that goes under U.S. Highway 26 between Gooding and Bliss. The old structure will be swapped out for a newer design box culvert. The other canal structure is closer to Gooding (milepost 150) with work to begin in February. Work there will force the closure of California Street as it approaches the highway. ITD said the surface will be redone, bridge joints updated and new paint will be applied to the railing. “The majority of work on these structures must be completed while the canal is dry, which is why these projects typically take place during the winter months,” Project Manager Tom Logan said in the announcement. “We expect both of these projects to be complete in April.”

Temporary signals will be set up for drivers while work is being done on the two projects, which will require one-way, alternating traffic patterns. Drivers can expect a two to three minute wait time.