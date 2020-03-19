Work Begins on Jerome Pedestrian Pathway

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Students and the general public will have a new place to walk down 10th Ave East in Jerome once a new pathway is complete this summer.

The city of Jerome said work on the right-of-way started this week on 10th Ave from N. Lincoln and N. Fillmore which will allow a safe place for people, especially children, to walk between the middle school to Tiger Driver. The city says the pathway will be 10 foot wide, made of asphalt, with a curb and gutter.

City crews have been putting in the infrastructure before Idaho Materials and Construction begin their paving for the project. The city said they were awarded a Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) grant in 2018 to pay for the project; funds for the project were not available until this year. The city is actively trying to get other grants for future pedestrian related projects.

Mike Williams