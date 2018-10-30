Workplace Arguments Over Coffee Are Common

Offer someone something for nothing and soon they’ll view it as a right. The Wall Street Journal looked into workplace coffee culture (click on this link for the story).

Many offices have long offered free coffee as a workplace perk. Pun intended!

The writer of the story profiled offices in the United States, Canada and Sweden. Office culture appears the same in each country. People at the coffee wagon fight over the strength of the pot. Arguments over 11 or 12 scoops occur. And people complain about the brands.

In one high-rise business complex some workers believed a coffee machine on the third floor was better than a coffee maker on the fourth floor. When they were transferred they absconded with their favorite machine.

Coffee is a metaphor for an entitlement culture.