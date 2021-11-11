Would Idaho Survive A Real-Life Purge? I Have An Answer

I recently saw the fifth film in the horror franchise The Purge. It got me thinking about which states would be better suited to handle a 12-hour, all-out, armed civil war.

If you've never seen any of The Purge movies, the plot is the same in all five films. All crime, including murder, is legal for one evening out of the year. It's a no holds barred assault on the criminal system, where law enforcement and emergency service personnel voluntarily take the night off. The most recent movie in the group is The Forever Purge, and was another disappointment.

In order to survive a real-life purge, in my opinion, it's all about firepower, and Idaho has plenty of it. Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana all rank in the top five states for gun ownership per capita, according to worldpopulationreview.com. I have heard Idaho get the label of being a bit of a paranoid, gun-crazy state.

Guns are a source of pride in the Gem State, and I've seen it with my own eyes. If you ask me, people should be armed. I always remember the quote from the movie True Romance that goes, "It's better to have a gun and not need it, than to need a gun and not have it."

While I view these films as basically terrible and depressing to think about, they do raise the topic of safety in America. Thankfully, we're not a country truly at war with one another when compared to regions in the Middle East and Africa, and we need to keep it that way. I believe that if an idea such as a 12-hour population purge of Idaho was ever to really transpire, the state's criminal element would basically be annihilated.

Family is key in this state, and people would do anything in their power to preserve that. I have found Idaho to be a tough state, and not likely to back down from threats. The thought of staving off an armed Montana is a bit frightening. They are number one on the most armed state's list after all.

In the meantime, let's just continue to treat each other as kindly as possible. God bless America and happy Veteran's Day.

