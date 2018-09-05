Would You Stay In An Idaho Hotel Shaped Like A Potato?

Just when you think it has all been done and nothing new can surprise us - Boom! Potato Hotel.

Even better is that this particular spud has probably traveled more of the United States than any of us. Last year, the concrete traveling potato was retired and replaced this year by a lighter and more durable for travel, fiber glass version . The old concrete potato will now become a hotel for Idaho visitors. The future home of the Big Idaho Potato Hotel will be near Boise and available for rent through the AirBnB site .

USNews reported last year that the hotel should be a 1 bedroom, small bathroom and sitting area near a Boise highway. A recent post on Facebook shows the Big Idaho Potato Hotel at its resting place but doesn't give any news about opening or exact location.

Would you like to stay in this tiny Giant Idaho Potato Hotel?