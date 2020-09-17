Wrong Way Driver Killed in Fiery Crash with Two Trucks on I-84

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed early Thursday morning when their vehicle hit two semi-trucks while headed in the wrong direction on Interstate 84 between Wendell and Bliss.

According to Idaho State Police, an unidentified driver struck two semi-trucks traveling in the eastbound lanes at around 1:37 a.m. that caused all three vehicles to catch fire. Weldemihret Welday, 37, of Amarillo, TX, was driving a Volvo semi while Diane Lucero, 59, of West Valley, UT was driving a Mack semi; ISP did not say if the two had to be hospitalized.

The crash resulted in a diversion of traffic off of the interstate for about 10 hours by the Idaho Transportation Department through Gooding. Investigators are working on the identity of the driver that was killed. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Wendell Quick Response Unit, Gooding County EMS, Gooding Fire Department, Wendell Fire Department, Hagerman Fire Department, and Jerome City Fire Department also responded to the crash.