Wyoming Man Dies in Single-vehicle Crash in Oneida County

(KLIX) – A 71-year-old Wyoming man died after a single-vehicle crash Thursday near Malad in Oneida County.

Idaho State Police said that Bryan B. Carson, 71, of Jackson, Wyo., was driving northbound on Interstate 15 in a Nissan Pathfinder when the vehicle veered to the left of the roadway. Carson over-corrected, police said, veered off the right shoulder and hit the guardrail.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Carson died at the scene due to his injuries, police said.