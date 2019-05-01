You Can Now Put In For Big Game Controlled Hunts

YES! Good luck to everyone who puts in for big game controlled hunts. You can now apply until June 5th.

Fall controlled hunts for big game include deer, elk, pronghorn and fall black bear. I will be putting in for everything but black bear, mostly because I don't think I am crazy enough now skilled enough (yet). There is a complete controlled hunt application worksheet you can check out for all seasons.

Since I moved here I have drawn on deer, pronghorn and the bonus elk. I have only gotten one deer (and got buck fever on a pronghorn). So it is probably safe to say I will likely not draw for anything this year but that isn't going to stop me!

We haven't had much luck on the desert with elk, even if I don't draw for anything, or you don't, doesn't mean you can't go for open hunts. I am just looking to fill my freezer so hopefully, even an open hunt can be successful.

Which areas do you put in for and are you going to go in for bear?