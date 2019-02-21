You Could Win This Car But Need To Pick It Up In Montana

You could own this lovely car, although. If you were to win it you would need to go to Deer Lodge to pick it up. Sandy Pettey, Director of Operations at the Powell County Museum and Art Foundation tells me this is the second year the Museum is offering a 1967 Camaro as a means of raising operating money. A Camaro was given away last year and it turned out it became the biggest fundraiser in the history of the institution.

You can tour the old Montana Prison, where even ghost tours are offered during the warmer months and where you can spend a night locked in a cell

The museum complex is massive. You can tour the old Montana Prison, where even ghost tours are offered during the warmer months and where you can spend a night locked in a cell (bring a pillow and sleeping bag)!

There is an auto museum as well and Deer Lodge has toy and western museums. Downtown the architecture is reminiscent of a movie set. I visited last summer and was taken by the folksiness. The small town was the childhood home of basketball coach Phil Jackson.

Much of the town is getting a makeover as the tourism industry booms in the area and, yet. It still looks like it would be a quiet and safe place to call home.

Sandy sent along the specs on the car. You can see a museum link by clicking here and read the specs below:

1967 1 st Generation Chevrolet

Camaro SS Convertible

Gorgeous Butternut Yellow exterior

New black convertible top with black boot

RS grill with hide-a-way headlights

New door panels, seat covers black with white piping

AM radio, new Auto gauge cluster added below the dash

350 V-8 engine

Chrome valve covers and air cleaner

350 automatic transmission

Floor console and shifter

Power steering

Power brakes

New chrome bumpers and mirrors

New dual exhaust from the manifolds back

New fuel tank

New shocks front and back

Still has all 4 cocktail shakers