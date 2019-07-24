Young Girl Tossed Into Air by Yellowstone Bison

(KLIX)-A young girl touring Yellowstone National Park was tossed into the air by a bison Monday.

According to the National Park Service, the nine-year-old girl from Odessa, Florida had been charged by the male bison July 22, near the Observation Point Trail near the Old Faithful Geyser. The girl was taken by her family to the Old Faithful Lodge and was treated by park emergency medical personnel; she was taken to a clinic and later released.

Park officials say the girl was part of a group of 50 people that got within five to ten feet of the bison for about 20 minutes before it charged the group. Video of the incident has surfaced on social media showing the animal charging up a hill and flipping the girl into the air. Park officials say no one was cited and it is under investigation.