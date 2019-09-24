Youth Fall Pheasant Hunt Coming Up in Idaho

JEROME, Idaho – Get ready to wear orange, the color of fall – er, at least if you're a young person who'd like to go pheasant hunting.

Youth 17 years and younger may participate in this fall’s pheasant hunt, which goes from Oct. 5 through 11, and is open at a number a locations across the state, including at least one location in the Magic Valley.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a news release about the hunts that it will release pheasants at several Wild Management Areas (WMA) where the hunts will take place (see below). The youth hunt will open to those 17 years and younger, the department said, as long they are accompanied by a licensed adult, at the following locations:

Fort Boise: 100 pheasants

Montour: 70 pheasants

Payette River: 70 pheasants

Sterling: 160 pheasants

Market Lake: 115 pheasants

Niagara Springs: 100 pheasants

J. Strike: 100 pheasants

Hunters should be aware of the rules before going afield. The daily bag limit is three cocks, Fish and Game said, and the possession limit is nine, except on WMAs where pheasants are stocked. The daily limit at these sites is two cocks and six in possession.

“Youth hunters do not need a WMA upland game bird permit,” according to the news release, “but they are required to wear hunter orange above the waist during the pheasant season while hunting on these [WMAs]. A hunter orange hat meets this requirement.”