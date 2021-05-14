Zodiac Signs Explained As Idahoans; What’s Your Sign

Pretty much everyone loves looking at their Zodiac sign, even if you don't necessarily believe it it's interesting to see what each sign has unique to them. At least according to whoever made them. So we did the Zodiac signs as what they would be as Idahoans. Let us know if we got it right.

1 Aries - BASE Jumper (March 21st - April 19th) Aries are the BASE jumpers in Idaho. They are fearless, bold and competitive. Maybe a little crazy, you have to be to want to jump off the bridge.

2 Tauraus - Farmer (April 20th - May 20th) The Taurus is the Idaho farmer. They are patient, reliable and devoted. They can make things grow and fix things.

3 Gemini - I-84 (May 21st - June 20th) The Gemini is Interstate 84. They are unpredictable, bored with routine and like to stir things up, just like all the construction and the traffic on the interstate.

4 Cancer - The Community (June 21st - July 22nd) The Cancer is the Idaho community, especially in Twin Falls. It is caring, loyal, supportive, great friends. This community does so much for each other. They can also be a little moody.

5 Leo - Boise (July 23rd - August 22nd) The Leo is Boise. They tend to want to be the center of the universe and enjoys being bright and shiny. They are fierce and a little fiery, again a little like their traffic.

6 Virgo - St. Luke's (August 23rd - September 22nd) The Virgo is St. Luke's. They are considered healers, they are smart and practical and work hard for their friends.

7 Libra - Snake River (September 23rd - October 22nd) The Libra is the Snake River. They like to look at the entire picture and bring balance to their lives. Without the Snake River there wouldn't be much balance in this farming community.

8 Scorpio - Idaho Hunter (October 23rd - November 21st) The Scorpio is the Idaho hunter. They are passionate, resourceful and assertive. They will work for what they want.

9 Sagittarius - Eagle (November 22nd - December 21st) The Sagittarius is the eagles that you see all over Idaho. They are adventurous and like to travel all over the place. They love freedom.

10 Capricorn - The City of Twin Falls (December 22nd - January 19th) The Capricorn is the City of Twin Falls. They are always looking for another big project to overcome, they make lofty goals and always working to set their goals.

11 Aquarius - Poindexters (January 20th - February 18th) The Aquarius is Poindexters. They are creative, unique and eccentric. They like to do their own thing and they are never dull.

12 (February 19th - March 20th) The Pisces is the Perrine Bridge. They love to make meaningful connections, they are welcoming and have a variety of people in their lives.