5 Idaho Summer Concerts You Don’t Want To Miss
One of the best things about summer is the summer concert line ups. They are almost always the best. Festivals, outdoor shows, extra daylight, some of the best entertainment. Here are the 5 country concerts you don't want to miss this summer.
- 1
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks is going to be at Alberston's Stadium July 20th. It is his first time in Boise in over 20 years and it is the first time the stadium has held a concert. I have heard his concerts are dynamic.
- 2
Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest
This is one of the best music festivals I have ever been to and the line up is killer. Aaron Lewis, A Thousand Horses, Whiskey Myers, Sam Riggs just to name a few. It is June 20th - 22nd. Fun for the family, at the Twin Falls County Fair Grounds and some delicious food.
- 3
Chris Janson
September 1st he is going to be at the Twin Falls County Fair. If you got to see Old Dominion last year then you know it is a pretty great place to see a concert. I definitely can't wait to see this guy.
- 4
Travis Tritt and Charlie Daniels Band
He is coming to to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater August 17th with Charlie Daniels Band. Pretty much anyone that is a fan of country knows who these guys are and it's probably a show on a few bucket lists.
- 5
Billy Currington
He will be headlining the 6th Annual Jackson's Country Stomp June 14th at the Idaho Center Amphitheater. He is just the headliner though, you are going to want to see all the people performing that day as well like Carly Pearce and LOCASH.