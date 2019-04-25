Only one song from married duo Joey + Rory cracked the country Top 40, but many more made an impact with fans. Choosing one song as the greatest Joey + Rory song of all time feels like picking your favorite baby, and we can't choose between our babies. Those who've followed them for years can opine in the comments section below, after watching this 5 Unforgettable Joey + Rory Songs video.

Joey Martin Feek and Rory Feek first came to find fame after finishing their season of CMT's Can You Duet? in 2008. "Cheater, Cheater" was their first single, and it makes this list of the duo's greatest songs. "Play the Song," another from the the Life of a Song album, also made our list, but not all were this playful.

A serious period piece called "Josephine" finds a place on this list of the Joey + Rory songs, as does "When I'm Gone," a song Joey sings lead on. It was recorded long before her cancer diagnosis, but in retrospect is a beautifully poignant piece of art. The final Joey + Rory album is a hymns collection called Hymns That Are Important to Us and was released prior to Joey's death in 2016.

A collaboration with Zac Brown Band rounds out our list. Choose your favorites and join the conversation below, and subscribe so you don't miss any breaking country music news videos. Unforgettable Country Moments videos are released each Tuesday.