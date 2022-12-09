With another round of snow heading towards the Magic Valley this weekend, it's time to take another look at the things you need to have and the things you should do to prepare for a winter storm in Idaho.

How To Prepare For A Snowstorm In Idaho

Luckily we can learn from previous winter storms to know exactly what we can do to be best prepared for snow and inclement weather. Even with a storm coming at us soon, there are still things you can do now to make sure you are ready.

Ice Melt. This was an item that it was obvious we didn't plan on having in our homes. Social media sites were flooded with people wondering where they could get ice melt after the last storm.

Know Where Your Snow Shovel Is. It's one thing to own a snow shovel and it's another to know where it is. Make sure it is accessible from your door so you can start shoveling as soon as you are outside.

Have An Ice Scraper and Know Where It Is. Same as with your snow shovel, if you have an ice scraper and don't know where it is, then you basically don't actually have an ice scraper. You'll need one too since the fine for a non-cleared windshield is $99.

Winter Clothes and Know Where They Are. Finding your winter clothes can be a new task every time it snows. Something always seems to go missing. Make sure you know where your gloves, coat, boots, and hat are.

Generator. It's definitely a good idea to have some sort of backup energy device. You may need it to heat your home if you don't have a fireplace or you may just want a generator so you can have light if the power goes out.

Food and Water Supply. Since you never know what a winter storm is going to bring, it's always a good idea to prep ahead and have extra essential water and food items.

Snow Chains, Studded Tires, or 4 Wheel Drive. Not everyone drives a vehicle with 4-wheel drive, but you can get snow chains or studded tires for your 2-wheel drive cars.

Winter Weather Preparations

In a previous story, we also recommended that you have firewood, an extra snow shovel, and that you prep your car. Those suggestions along with the 7 above will help you stay as safe and comfortable as possible during an Idaho winter storm.

