Amber Alert Cancelled for Karsyn Skinner

UPDATE!: The child has been found safe.

An Amber Alert has been issued Monday morning for Karsyn Avery Skinner, four-years-old, out of Pocatello, Idaho who authorities believe might be in danger. She was last seen wearing pink capris, yellow tank top, and purple Sketchers.

The child might be with Sara Chanell Walker, 38, and Robert John Thomas, 31. Authorities say the group might be in a maroon 1995 Ford Contour with Idaho plates 1B Z6213. If you have information about this Amber Alert or where Karsyn might be, call the Bannock County Sheriff's Office 208-236-7111 or 911.