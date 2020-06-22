UPDATE: Bingham County Sheriff's Office has canceled the AMBER Alert for the young child, he was found safe. The suspect is still wanted for questioning. The sheriff's office said the white SUV was found abandoned and the woman may be in a silver Audi.

SHELLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Eastern Idaho authorities have activated the AMBER Alert system for a child abducted by one of his parents. The Bingham County Sheriff's Office is looking for 10-year-old Gage Joslin out of Shelly Idaho and believe he is in imminent danger. He was last seen wearing black pants and a red shirt with yellow logo.

The non-custodial parent allegedly took the child last seen in Shelly, she is identified as Chelsi Urias, 32, and may be driving a white Ford Explorer SUV with Idaho license plate 8BMG610. She could have blue died hair, cut short, and several tattoos.

Authorities say the mother could be heading in the direction of Idaho Falls.

If you have any information on either person call 208-785-1234 or call 911.