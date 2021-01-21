Update: Amber Alert – Child Located, Safe

Update: Legend Nico Garza Colta has been located safe.

An AMBER alert has been issued in Idaho involving a baby that is believed to be in danger. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is looking for Legend Nico Garza Colta, a one year old male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to have been taken by Marisol Garza. Authorities are asking citizens to be on the lookout for a silver 2006 Nissan Altima sedan (four doors) with Idaho plate 2C VC722. If you have any information, please call the Ada County Sheriff at 208-377-6790.

Marisol is listed as a white female, 39 years old with black hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on her face, left wrist and arm, right arm, and tattoos on both legs. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 130 pounds.

