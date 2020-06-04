Amber Alert Issued for Rathdrum Boy

UPDATE: Authorities identify a new vehicle the children and woman could be in.

RATHDRUM, Idaho (KLIX)-An Amber Alert has been sent out for a six-year-old boy and now a 17-year-old teen who is believed to be with a 35-year-old female suspect identified as Mimi Hiibel out of Rathdrum, Idaho.

According to the Rathdrum Police Department, the first suspect vehicle has been found, but now police think the children and woman may be in a 2012 black four-door Nissan Versa. If you have seen or know where the woman and children are call 911. Authorities believe the child, Leo Hiibel-Cloutier, is in imminent danger. Police identified the teenager as Gene Heckman, who was wearing blue jeans, and tan Carhart jacket type boots.

The mother is the non-custodial parent of the six-year-old. She has a tattoo of a "J" on her left hand thumb. The child was last seen wearing corduroy pants, white t-shirt, black tennis shoes, and camouflage hooded jacket.

It is unknown where they may be headed, however police say it could be either Nevada or Oklahoma.

