UPDATE: The teen has been found safe and returned to family.

UPDATE: A second suspect, Eric Landeros, 34, been added to the alert as well as another possible vehicle they are in: a black 2008 lexus 4 door AZ plate F6A4BKA.

Idaho State Police

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police has issued an Amber Alert for a 15-year-old Washington girl who disappeared from her home earlier today.

According to information provided by ISP in the alert, the girl is Angeles V Revuelta-Buenrostro who went to take out the trash from her home in North East Yakima at around 11:20 a.m. and never returned.

Idaho State Police

Yakima Police think she may be with suspect Daniel Ovante, 36, who allegedly made threats to take Angeles and kill her family. This after the teen was recently found with the man in Arizona after he coerced her on social media. They may be in a black 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Arizona plates #BYR6257.

Revueleta-Buenrostro was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and torn jeans. Ovante is 5'6" tall, with brown eyes and hair and is about 140 pounds.

Idaho State Police

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. More information to come.