Annual Twin Falls ID Spring Fling Coming With Vendors & Crafts

The annual Twin Falls spring event that brings together southern Idaho crafters and vendors is celebrating its tenth year this April. Attendees will have the opportunity to browse Easter wares, purchase upcoming holiday gifts, learn gardening techniques, and celebrate the changing of the season.

The 10th Annual Spring Fling is taking place once again in Twin Falls, except this time there's a new venue hosting the event. Saturday, April 2, a number of state vendors, crafters, and artists will converge at 215 Eastland Drive for the annual spring shopping extravaganza.

With Easter, school graduations, Mother's Day, and Father's Day happening in the next couple of months, those attending the event will find an incredible array of gifts and DIY ideas. Floral wares, decorations, furnishings, and other home and garden decor will also be for sale at this six-hour event. Admission to the 10th Annual Spring Fling is free.

The event will run from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M., with door prizes being given out every 20-minutes. A $50 Fred Meyer gift card will also go out to one lucky visitor. Plenty of parking will also be available.

The 10th Annual Spring Fling, Saturday, April 2, is again at a new location. The Twin Falls Party Center venue is hosting this April. See the event's Facebook page for additional information. This free event is open to the public, and no RSVP is necessary.

For those who would like information on booking an event at Party Center, email to partycenter@live.com.

5 Easy Home Renovations

Twin Falls Sign Ordinance

8 Must-Follow Facebook Groups In Twin Falls The Magic Valley has a lot of cool, informative, and entertaining groups that you should definitely follow if you live around Twin Falls.