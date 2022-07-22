Summer is over halfway over and school is just around a month away from starting up again. This is either good news or bad news as a parent, depending on how your summer has been going. Getting the kids back in school can mean a quieter house and some relaxation in the days, but it can mean less fun and less time with your loving children. It has been anything but a quiet summer for the schools around these parts, with many topics coming up and being discussed. One topic that did not come up this summer was the educational system and how it compares to others around the country. When looking at the cities around the United States, which are the most educational and which ones leave much to be desired?

The Most and Least Educated Cities in the United States

Education is a huge part of everyone's life. It often determines what kind of job you will get and also shapes you into who you will become. A list recently released by WalletHub ranked 150 cities in the United States by which is the most educated to the least educated. The two main categories they used were educational attainment and quality of education and attainment gap. Based on these criteria, it was dubbed that Ann Arbor, Michigan is the most educated city in the United States, ranking number one in both categories. San Jose, California was surprisingly number two, with Washington DC coming in at number three. The least educated city was Visalia, California, just ahead of Brownsville, Texas, and Mission, Texas to make the bottom three.

Is Boise an Educated City?

Boise was the only Idaho city on the list, coming in at number 50. Being in the top third of the list is nothing to be ashamed of. Idaho is not known to have the best educational system, but the city of Boise is more educated than over 66 percent of the cities in the country, according to these rankings. They ranked 21 in quality of education and 63 in educational attainment. Having a major college in town does help with people being educated in the city, and while many may not like to hear it, all the new residents moving to the area may help that number as well.

It is nice to see Idaho being in the top tier of an education list, when often they are at the bottom. If you want to see the full list and how other cities compare, you can click the link above. Even though Twin Falls isn't on the list, you can take pride that the state is represented well. Despite the jokes that many may make, the people of Idaho are smart and educated and better off than more than half the country. Way to be smart Boise.

