ARMED: Kidnapping Warrant Issued For Man With Twin Falls Ties

A nationwide extraditable warrant has been issued for an Idaho man who has connections to the cities of Twin Falls, Wendell and Caldwell. He is thought to be traveling with a female companion, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Idaho police have issued a nationwide warrant for Santiago Ibarra. He has connections throughout southern Idaho. He is currently wanted for the crimes of kidnapping, robbery, aggravated assault, unlawfully discharging a firearm, grand theft and witness intimidation, according to his criminal profile.

Ibarra, 25, is reportedly driving a 2017 black Nissan Altima, with the license plate number 1AE24OU. They have been traveling throughout Idaho, Texas and Arizona in recent days.

ISP

Please contact authorities, or call 911, if you see this individual or the automobile. Do not attempt to confront him yourself. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to a felony arrest.

