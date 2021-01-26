Most Wanted: Boise Area Man Wanted For Aggravated Assault

The Caldwell Police Department is currently looking for a 24-year-old male wanted for failure to appear in an aggravated assault case. His profile has been added to a statewide database for most wanted persons.

Do you know the whereabouts of Abdulridha Lami? His criminal profile has been added to the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website. A $200,000 bond has been assigned in this case. The Caldwell Police Department is heading the investigation into his whereabouts.

Lami, 24, is 6'1", and weighs 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and is wanted by area law enforcement as of January 25, 2021.

If you have any information that could lead law enforcement to his present location, please call the Caldwell Police Department, at 208-455-3115. To submit an anonymous tip in this case, click here.

