Most Wanted: Two Southwest Idaho Men At Large; Att Strangulation

Two southwest Idaho men were recently added to a statewide database for most wanted criminals. Both are at large, and both have violent offences on their criminal records.

At least once a month, I get a direct email from the individual responsible for updating the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website with information on those most wanted for crimes in this region of the state. There are currently two men who need to be picked up by law enforcement sooner than later.

Have you seen Charles Dringle or Brandon Osborne? Both are wanted by police in Ada County as of October 21, 2020, and both for the crime of attempted strangulation. No bonds were issued in either case. Their entire criminal profiles can be viewed right now.

Dringle, 26, is 5'7" and weighs 170 pounds. Osborne, 29, is 5'10" and 170 pounds. Both men have brown hair.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of either men, please call the Ada County Sheriff's Office, at 208-577-3000. You may also leave an anonymous tip by clicking here.