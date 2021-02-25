Most Wanted: Boise Area Burglar Known To Visit Motels

Police in southwest Idaho are asking for assistance in locating an Idaho man wanted for burglary whose whereabouts are unknown.

Phillip Andrew Taylor has been added to a statewide database for most wanted persons. Taylor is 35-years-old, and has a history of spending time in motels, according to his criminal profile on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website.

He has not been in contact with area police in weeks, and in December was known to be driving a Gray 2007 Volvo, with the license plate number V63789.

Taylor is 5"11", and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. If you have information that could help Idaho police locate Taylor, please call 208-343-COPS.

