MOST WANTED: Boise Man Wanted For Attempted Strangulation

The Ada County Sheriff's Department and Boise police are asking the public for help in locating an area man wanted for attempted strangulation and violating a release agreement.

A Boise man has been recently added to a statewide database for most wanted persons. Have you seen Andrew P. Garza? He is currently wanted by Idaho police for the charge of attempted strangulation, according to his criminal profile on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website.

Garza, 36, also has a history of weapons violations and domestic battery. This Hispanic male is 5'5", and weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. Garza has multiple tattoos on his right forearm.

If you have any information on Garza's current whereabouts, please contact the Boise Police Department, at 208-570-6000. To report an anonymous tip in this case, click here. If you would like to receive alerts regarding most wanted criminals in southwest Idaho, click here.

Idaho Missing