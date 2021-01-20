Most Wanted: $50K Bond Issued For Southwest Idaho Woman

A Boise-area woman has been added to a statewide database for most wanted persons. Crimes in this matter include multiple grand theft charges and forgery.

Have you seen this woman? Her name is Natalie Whitewater. She is 33-years-old, and is presently wanted by law enforcement in Boise, according to her criminal profile on the Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers website.

There has been a $50,000 bond assigned to this case. Whitewater is wanted for the crimes of forgery and grand theft (X2) as of January 20, 2021. She is 5'2", and weighs 130 pounds. Whitewater, 33, has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information that could lead law enforcement to her whereabouts, please call the Boise Police Department, at 208-570-6000. To submit an anonymous tip, click here. To receive updates regarding most wanted criminals in this region of Idaho, click here.

