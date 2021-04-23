BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The Cassia Board of Trustees picked the assistant superintendent as the new head for the Cassia School District this week.

on Wednesday the board announced it had hired Sandra Miller as superintendent after serving in the assistant for the last five years. Miller has been with the school district for seven years. She replaces Dr. James Shank who took a position in Idaho Falls.

According to the Cassia School District, Miller is from the Mini-Cassia area, graduating from Minico High and received her degree from Boise State University and education specialist endorsement from the University of Idaho. Miller began teaching in 1987 and has worked for the Minidoka School District.

Mrs. Miller said in a prepared statement, “I am honored to be selected as the superintendent of Cassia School District. I look forward to working with the talented educators throughout the district to enhance the educational experience of all our students.”

The school district said the current superintendent's contract ends on July 1, Miller will take over sometime after that.

