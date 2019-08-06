AT LARGE: South Idaho Burglar With Prior Child Battery Offense

Police in southwest Idaho are continuing to search for a man who is wanted for burglary. He also has a prior aggravated battery offense, which resulted in an injury to a child.

Caldwell police are asking for help in locating 35-year-old Vicente Salinas, who is wanted by the department as of August 1, 2019. According to details provided by Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho, Salinas is a Hispanic male, with black hair and brown eyes, and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

A charge of aggravated battery, resulting in the injury of a child, is also listed as a prior offense. Salinas has been elevated to a "most wanted" status by authorities. He has multiple tattoos on his upper body and arms, and is listed at 5'8" in height.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Vicente Salinas, please contact the Caldwell Police Department, at 208-455-3115.