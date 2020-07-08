Southwest Idaho Most Wanted: Man Wanted For Burglary & Hit & Run

A Boise-area man has recently been added to a statewide database for most wanted criminals.

Do you have information on the whereabouts of Tommy Dean Nash? He is wanted for Eluding an Officer, a felony, as well as hit and run and burglary. There is a $250,000 bond assigned to this case, according to his criminal profile on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website.

Nash, 45, is wanted as of June 25, 2020. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, and weighs 165 pounds. He is 5'8". The Garden City Police Department is heading the hunt for Nash.

If you have information that can assist the police department is apprehending him, please call 208-472-2950. To submit an anonymous tip, click here. If you would like to receive updates regarding most wanted criminals in southern Idaho, you can download the crime stoppers mobile app.