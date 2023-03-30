Four Buried by Avalanche East of Twin Falls Near Pomerelle

ALBION, Idaho (KLIX)-Four people were buried by an avalanche earlier this week near the Pomerelle ski area. According to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, three snowboarders and one skier were caught in the avalanche they triggered Monday afternoon above the roadway in Howell Canyon.

Two Were able to Dig Companions Out of Snow

The Avalanche Center said all four people had been buried in snow. Two had been very near the surface and able to dig themselves out and reach the other two to dig them out. No major injuries were reported. The roadway was apparently blocked by the avalanche as seen in photos shared of the event.

Avalanche Danger High in Many Parts of Southern Idaho

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center said the danger remains high around the area for avalanches. Anyone headed to the slopes are advised to check the weather and avalanche conditions before they head out and let people know were they'll be. Last week a snowmobiler was killed near the Trinity Lakes area in Elmore County after being buried by an avalanche. Another snowmobiler was killed in an avalanche earlier near the mountain community of Stanley. Recently search crews in Boise County had to pause the search for a missing snowmobiler who went out on his own.

