We all know someone that has or is struggling with cancer. If you have not had it, odds are that someone you are close with has, or you know somebody that knows somebody that has. It is a nasty disease that has taken many lives, but through funding and research, more people are surviving cancer than ever before. There is still much more research to be done, and the people of Twin Falls have a chance to help, all while having a great time this week.

Beers for Boobs is Back

It is that time of year once again. It is time to grab a drink, enjoy some food, gulp a few beers, dance, and enjoy a night at the Twin Falls Fairgrounds for Beers for Boobs. The event is taking place this Thursday, May 12 from 5 PM until 9 PM. The event is once again being put on by Twin Falls Tough Enough to Wear Pink, and the cost is $10 for entry. You must be 18 or older to attend.

What is Beers for Boobs?

Beers for Boobs is an event to help raise awareness and funds for those that are going through or have gone through breast cancer. It is a fun event that includes live music, which will be performed by Heath Clark Band this year. There will be beer from Milner's Gate, including a special pink beer for the event. There will be raffles, where one of the prizes is 2 tickets for the VIP Pit Party Experience to Scotty McCreery on September 4 at the Twin Falls County Fair. There will be food trucks, a photo booth and so much more.

It's for a good cause, has great music, and good food, and will be a night you will enjoy. For those that want to get outside, enjoy a fun night, and support breast cancer, make sure to head to the Twin Falls Fairgrounds this Thursday and make sure to wear pink if you can.

