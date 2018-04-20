Beware Idaho of the Coming California Contagion

A fellow running for political office in Idaho shared a frightening timeline. A campaign volunteer is a native of California.

She’s believes the Idaho of 2018 is where California was 50 years ago. At the time Ronald Reagan was the Governor of the Golden State but his election was a reaction to riots, campus violence and crime.

Since then the largest state by population in the nation has moved mostly to the left and now is basically a one-party state. Republicans and conservatives are fleeing California in large numbers and account for 85 percent of all new arrivals in Idaho (the figure was cited this week by the Wall Street Journal). Idaho remains 85 percent Republican but there are fears growth could swing the pendulum another direction.

