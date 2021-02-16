Biden Voters Denied Ammo Sales

You voted for Biden? No ammo for you! A local law enforcer sent me a link this week. Fenix Ammunition refuses to sell any bullets to anyone who’ll admit to voting for Biden. Now, before you claim Biden voters can challenge this on public accommodations laws, keep in mind voting for Joe doesn’t put you in a protected class. Especially not a minority. You could say the dead Biden voters were a minority last November but they’ve got no need for ammo!

Can I also mention there were people over the course of the last four years who didn’t want to serve people wearing MAGA gear?

This is a bit like cancel culture in reverse. Biden this week is crafting plans many gun owners would find a threat to their Second Amendment liberty. The Canadian writer Conrad Black said in a column following our election that a lot of people would experience buyer’s remorse in six months.

Think about Keystone XL Pipeline workers. We don’t know how many would’ve voted for the Democrat but among laborers’ unions there’s a historic precedent for avoidance of Republican candidates. I grew up in a staunchly union family. My parents liked Ronald Reagan and my mom adored Al D’Amato but the union local often endorsed liberals.

Additionally, several indigenous tribes are now dealing with frustration over the new President’s energy policy. Poverty on reservations isn’t a secret and employment is often hard to come by. Suddenly, someone tells you Bill Gates and the Hollywood left need to save the planet and for the second time in 150 years your people are left out in the cold. As one recent President said, “Elections have consequences!”