BLM Lifts Land Closure in Camas County

FAIRFIELD, Idaho – The Bureau of Land Management on Thursday said that its Shoshone Field Office has lifted the emergency closure of about 3,840 acres of BLM-administered lands in Camas County.

The lands are adjacent to the Stewart Creek fire area.

“Despite the lifting of this closure on BLM managed lands, I want to remind potential visitors that Sawtooth National Forest lands in the fire area are still closed to public entry,” Shoshone Field Manager Codie Martin said in a prepared statement. “It’s important to avoid the burned area as firefighters continue to work within and adjacent to the perimeter throughout the fall months.”

The news release explained that the emergency closure included all BLM-managed lands south of the National Forest boundary, in the Fairfield Ranger District, and generally north of State of Idaho Endowment lands within the “Chimney Creek” area north of Hill City.

“Firefighters continue to work hot spots, rehabilitate disturbed areas and address potential safety hazards like snags and rolling debris along existing roads and trails,” Martin said.