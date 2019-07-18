FEATHERVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A body was recovered Sunday evening in Elmore County with help from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office after a rafting accident on the South Fork of the Boise River.

According to the Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead in a statement on Wednesday, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Dive Team helped recover the body of a person that had floating the river on an inner tube Saturday afternoon about three miles south of Featherville. Emergency crews were called out at around 3:20 p.m by a citizen who reported seeing four people on inner tubes going down the river when they encountered a log jam forcing at least two people from the tubes into the fast moving cold water. The sheriff says three people were able to make it to shore while the third was swept downstream.

The search began for the individual, who has not been identified, both in and out of the water with help from citizens camping in the area and other agencies. The search was called off late Saturday due to unsafe conditions of the water, according to Sheriff Hollinshead, but said family eventually located the body trapped underwater. Sunday morning the Twin Falls dive team worked with Elmore County Search and Rescue to recover the body.