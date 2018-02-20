Boise Man Turns In His Guns And Challenges Other To Do The Same

After the high school shooting in Florida last week, there has been no shortage of opinions voiced on social networking sites. Amid all those opinions though, some people are taking action.

A Boise resident has turned in his 3 guns in hopes that others will do the same and this will somehow end gun violence. I don't agree that we should turn in our guns - not one bit, but I do have to give credit to someone who is willing to change their life in hopes of making a change in the world.

Will it work? I doubt it - especially if the Facebook comments are any indication of how people feel about giving up their right to bear arms.

Do you think we should give up our guns and would that solve anything?