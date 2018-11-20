Boise Task Force Investigating Fatal Officer Involved Shooting

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho State Police say a critical incident task force is handling the investigation after one man died in an altercation with a trooper Monday afternoon in Meridian. At around 3:30 p.m the officer attempted a traffic stop at an intersection when the suspect fled and ended up down a dead-end street. In a statement, ISP says a physical altercation began and the officer fired his weapon. Life-saving measured were attempted, but the suspect died at the scene. The Boise Police Department is leading the investigation.